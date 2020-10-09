LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Free flu shots are being offered at a series of drive-thru clinics throughout Los Angeles County through mid-November.

The shots are being offered through L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan’s network of Community Resource Centers.

“With so much focus on preventing COVID-19 infection for the last six months, we want to make sure people don’t forget about getting a flu shot,” said Dr. Richard Seidman, L.A. Care’s chief medical officer. “Contracting the coronavirus and the flu at the same time is especially dangerous since both affect the lungs, so we ramped up our efforts to fight the flu by making the flu vaccine widely available in a safe and convenient way.”

No appointments are necessary to get the flu shots, which will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to both plan members and the community while supplies last.

Flu shot recipients will also receive a $10 Ralphs/Food 4 Less gift card while supplies last, organizers said.

The series of clinics are set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will begin Friday at Pomona Catholic High School, 533 W. Holt Ave. for people 9 years and older.

The following clinics will also provide the drive-thru flu shots:

Oct. 10 at Wellness Center at Historic General Hospital, 1200 N. State St., Los Angeles (3 years and older)

Oct. 16 at Antelope Valley Partners in Health, 44226 10th St. W, Lancaster (3 years and older)

Oct. 17 at Exposition Park, 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles (3 years and older)

Oct. 22 at Community Resource Center in Lynwood, 3200 E Imperial Highway (6 months and older)

Oct. 23 at Recreation Park, 208 Park Ave., San Fernando (3 years and older)

Oct. 24 at East LA College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park (9 years and older)

Nov. 7 at Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center, 9900 S .Vermont Ave., Los Angeles (3 years and older)

Nov. 14 at Community Resource Center in Lynwood, 3200 E. Imperial Highway (9 years and older).

“With flu season approaching during COVID-19, there has never been a more important time for everyone to get a flu vaccination,” said Dr. Susan Fleischman, chief medical officer for Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan.

“We are committed to helping community members to stay healthy, protecting them and their family and friends from the likelihood of serious illness.”

