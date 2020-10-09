LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Friday identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash while allegedly driving the wrong way on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood which also badly injured a second driver.
The collision was reported at about 1 a.m. Thursday north of the Hollywood Boulevard exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver, Jordan Del Carmen, 24, of Paramount, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway when his 2008 BMW slammed into another vehicle, California Highway Patrol reports.
Del Carmen was trapped in his car and died at the scene. Los Angeles Fire Department crews had to extricate his body from the mangled wreckage.
According to the CHP, Del Carmen hit 33-year-old Clayton Chiapuzio’s 2014 Subaru head-on.
Chiapuzio, of Newbury Park, was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, CHP reported.
Two other vehicles also were involved in the “chain reaction” crash, but neither motorist was injured, according to CHP.
The northbound side of the freeway was shut down for several hours following the collision.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.
Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office at 213-744-2331.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)