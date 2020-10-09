LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers fans won’t have to celebrate on their own after all.

The team announced Friday that they will host drive-in viewing parties for the National League Championship Series, which begins on Monday against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas.

“We have the best fans in baseball, and the support of Dodger fans has meant so much to us this year,” said Dodger manager Dave Roberts in a statement. “We wish we could be playing in front of 56,000 fans at Dodger Stadium Monday, but we’re excited that the Dodgers have created a safe way for the community to come together and hopefully cheer us on to the World Series.”

Admission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance. The viewing party will take place in Dodger Stadium Parking Lots 2 and 3, with 60-foot screens showing the game. Audio will be available to broadcast through the radio.

Concessions will not be available. Fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, though alcohol is prohibited.

Dodgers Premium and Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 7:00 p.m. online.