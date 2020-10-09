CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Dodgers, Dodgers NLCS, Dodgers viewing parties, KCAL 9

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers fans won’t have to celebrate on their own after all.

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 07: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers leads off the game with a single during Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The team announced Friday that they will host drive-in viewing parties for the National League Championship Series, which begins on Monday against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas.

“We have the best fans in baseball, and the support of Dodger fans has meant so much to us this year,” said Dodger manager Dave Roberts in a statement. “We wish we could be playing in front of 56,000 fans at Dodger Stadium Monday, but we’re excited that the Dodgers have created a safe way for the community to come together and hopefully cheer us on to the World Series.”

Admission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance. The viewing party will take place in Dodger Stadium Parking Lots 2 and 3, with 60-foot screens showing the game. Audio will be available to broadcast through the radio.

Concessions will not be available. Fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, though alcohol is prohibited.

Dodgers Premium and Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 7:00 p.m. online.

Comments

Leave a Reply