LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 408 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 61,824 and 1,256 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the virus, 56,030 had recovered.
There were 145 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 39 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 314 newly confirmed cases and 10 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 57,517 cases and 984 deaths.
Of those who contracted the illness, 54,352 had recovered.
There were 205 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 45 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 39 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 13,263 cases and 158 deaths.
Of those who contracted the virus, 12,441 had recovered and 664 were under active quarantine.
There were 37 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 699,189 Riverside County residents, 672,284 San Bernardino County residents and 194,546 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.