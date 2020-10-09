LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Certain types of small businesses in Los Angeles County struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic will be able to apply for grants beginning Friday to help keep afloat.

The L.A. County Development Authority is offering $30,000 grants with money from the federal CARES act to breweries, wineries, miniature golf courses, batting cages, kart racing centers and tanning salons. Only breweries and wineries without kitchens can apply. The businesses must have less than 100 employees.

The grants are also not available for businesses located within the city of L.A. because it has its own program.

The application window opens at noon Friday and closes on Oct. 16 at noon. The grants will be distributed through a lottery on Oct. 20.

The money must go towards payroll, working capital to continue operations and the payment of outstanding business expenses.

“Now that the Trump Administration has made the unconscionable decision to walk away from a stimulus package, it has fallen to Los Angeles County to do what we can to support local small businesses,” said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn in a statement. “We aren’t going to turn our backs on communities during this crisis. We designed these grants to help the small businesses that were disproportionately impacted by our L.A. County health orders.”

L.A. County and its cities have offered several relief programs since the pandemic began. Last month, the L.A. City Council voted to use $6 million in federal CARES Act funding to help street vendors obtain equipment and permits.

In August, the city and county of L.A. created a $98 million grant program for small businesses and nonprofits, also utilizing a lottery system.