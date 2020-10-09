LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As colder weather approaches, the Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation and Environment Friday announced its “Spread the Warmth Blanket Drive” to help unsheltered homeless residents.

Starting on Monday and continuing each weekday through Oct. 30, people can donate new and gently used blankets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at one of the bureau’s six district yards.

Each yeard will be supplied with bins to collect the blankets.

“This pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but especially for those who are homeless,” bureau Director and General Manager Enrique Zaldivar said.

“The blankets will be greatly appreciated by those who receive them, and I thank our fellow Angelenos, who have been so supportive this year with their generosity.”

The blankets will be provided to the bureau’s Livability and Services Division through its CARE program, which provides clean-up services at homeless encampments.

The following bureau yards will be accepting blankets:

11050 Pendleton St., Sun Valley

8840 Vanalden Ave., Northridge

786 S. Mission St., South Los Angeles

452 N. San Fernando Road, North Central Los Angeles

2027 Stoner Ave., West Los Angeles

1400 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro

More information on the program can be found at lacity.san.org.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)