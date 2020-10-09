THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — AMC reopened one of its theaters in Ventura County Friday.
The AMC DINE-IN Thousand Oaks 14 is the latest location to welcome back moviegoers at limited capacity.
The reopening comes as officials Tuesday upgraded Ventura County to the red-tier of its four-tiered coronavirus recovery roadmap.
Under the red tier, which still categorizes the virus as “substantial,” Ventura County will be allowed to reopen restaurants, places of worship and movie theaters for indoor operations at a capacity of 25% or 100 people, whichever is less.
Ventura now joins Orange, San Diego and Riverside as the only Southern California counties in the red tier. All other Southern California counties are in purple, which categorizes the coronavirus as “widespread.”