WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday morning that the second debate between President Trump and Joe Biden will be held virtually to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, a change the president quickly dismissed as “not acceptable.”
“I heard that the commission a little while ago changed the debate style, and that’s not acceptable to us,” Mr. Trump said in a phone interview with Fox Business. “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want.”
Bill Stepien, Mr. Trump’s campaign manager who also recently tested positive for the virus, confirmed the president’s decision. “We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead,” he said in a statement.