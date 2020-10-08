LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was charged Thursday with assaulting a woman in the Hollywood Hills earlier this summer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is facing one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — personal use of a firearm — and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is also facing a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.
According to the D.A.’s office, Lanez and an unidentified victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills on July 12. The victim then got out of the vehicle that’s when Lanez allegedly shot several times at the victim’s feet, wounding her.
Lanez was arrested following the incident and bonded out of jail.
While the D.A’s office did not name the victim, rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to social media a few days after the shooting confirming that she sustained gunshot wounds to her feet after attending a pool party in the Hollywood Hills.
Lanez is due in court Oct. 13. If convicted as charged, he will face a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison, according to the D.A.’s office.