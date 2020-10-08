LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was charged Thursday with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills earlier this summer.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is facing one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is also facing a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reports.
While the DA’s office did not name the victim, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who’s real name is Megan Pete, took to social media a few days after the July shooting confirming that she sustained gunshot wounds to her feet after attending a pool party in the Hollywood Hills.
According to the D.A.’s office, Lanez and an unidentified victim believed to be Pete got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills on July 12. Pete then got out of the vehicle, which is when Lanez allegedly shot several times at her feet, wounding her.
Lanez was arrested following the incident and bonded out of jail.
Lanez is due in court Oct. 13. If convicted as charged, he will face a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison, according to the D.A.’s office.