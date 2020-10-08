LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Ink Master” star Daniel Silva, who was sentenced in August to 364 days in jail for his role in the May 10 crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie, was released from custody Thursday after serving his sentence, according to jail records.

Silva plead no contest in July to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter for killing 25-year-old La Barrie, a passenger in his McLaren sports car, by crashing into a tree in Valley Village.

According to police, Silva was driving east on Houston Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. Police at the time said Silva exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene of the accident, but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported both Silva and La Barrie to the hospital where La Barrie died from his injuries.

In addition to the jail sentence, the 27-year-old North Hollywood tattoo artist was sentenced to five years of formal probation, 250 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of four years — which could be imposed if he violates to terms of his probation.