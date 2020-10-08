SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Santa Monica will reopen 12 of the city’s play areas this week.
Los Angeles County’s amended coronavirus health order has cleared the way for outdoor playgrounds to reopen at the discretion of individual cities.
According to Santa Monica officials, city crews have been inspecting playground equipment, washing the grounds and replacing equipment as needed, as well as installing signs outlining health restrictions for visitors since the announcement was made.
The parks opening Friday include:
- Airport Park Playground
- Clover Park Playgrounds
- Douglas Park Playground
- Gandara Park Playground
- Joslyn Park Playground
- Marine Park Playground
- Memorial Park Playground
- North Beach Playground (slide closed)
- Reed Park Playground
- South Beach Universally Accessible Playground
- Tongva Park Playground
- Virginia Avenue Park Playground
The following parks will remain closed because they either do not have nearby restrooms or need additional maintenance:
- Annenberg Community Beach House Playground
- Euclid Park Playground
- Ishihara Park Playground
- Ocean Park Beach Playground
- Ozone Park Playground
Muscle Beach and outdoor park exercise equipment will also remain closed.
Under the county’s health order, playground visitors over age 2 must wear masks, and all children must have adult supervision.
Visitors should also maintain their distance from others, and wash their hands before and after using the equipment.
