RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Public health officials are calling for more Riverside County resident to be tested for COVID-19 to keep slowing the spread of the virus and keep the county’s numbers from being readjusted by the state.

Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside County Public Health, said it’s critical to continue wide-spread testing because it helps identify people who are infected, who can then be isolated, and their contacts traced.

“The testing tells us where the virus is spreading, and it also helps us continue our movement forward,” Saruwatari said in a statement.

Riverside County has the volume to test 4,000 people a day, but less than half that number have been getting tested at county and state testing sites in recent weeks, officials said. Even those without symptoms and younger people who have not gotten screened at the same rate of other groups are being encouraged to get tested.

Increased testing of those with or without symptoms will help keep Riverside County in the state’s red tier, which allowed more businesses to reopen, officials said. The county moved into the red tier last month because it met the criteria for positivity and case rates.

“I believe that everyone should get tested,” Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said in a statement. “Testing is one of the most crucial ways to slow down the spread of the virus and keep our community healthy. It helps to quickly identify cases and isolate those who are COVID-positive, so they can recover without passing the virus to others.”

County officials say the state recently started adjusting the case rate higher for counties that are not meeting the state’s daily average testing volume. The adjusted criteria brought Riverside County’s case rate above 7 per 100,000.

Coronavirus testing in Riverside County is free at its 12 testing sites, which are both walk-in and drive-up services. To find a Riverside County testing site and make an appointment, go to gettested.ruhealth.org.