(CBS Local)– Season 2 of “Pandora” on The CW Network is here and the show’s lead actor Priscilla Quintana is excited for fans to see how her character Jacqueline “Jax” Zhou develops and the fascinating storylines that will unfold in this sci-fi show.

“Pandora” is set in the year 2199 and the show is about a woman named Jax who is at the Earth’s Space Training Academy and is tasked with defending the galaxy from threats. Quintana recently returned from Bulgaria where she and her castmates shot season two of the show.

“It’s exciting and I’m so happy to have a season two,” said Quintana, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We love our fans and we are so grateful that people received the show in the way that they did. I hope in season three that they’ll let me in the writers room and develop Jax’s story from my own point of view. I think that would be really cool. I think she’s come a long way this second season from season one and I’m excited for everyone to see that.”

While this season features more of a focus on the relationship between Jax and Xander Duvall, played by actor Oliver Dench, Quintana believes there is much more to explore when it comes to her character’s emotional depth.

“I think it would just be really interesting to have a female voice in there [the writers room] and someone from the demographic we’re going for,” said Quintana. “She’s bisexual, but I don’t feel like she’s gotten as in-depth as she could’ve with that. It’s kind of like a fling thing. I think it would be really interesting to explore a relationship like that. I think it would be nice to have a voice for that community. I would love to bring something like that to the table.”

Watch “Pandora” on The CW and stream it on The CW app and and watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here.