CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Koreatown, LAPD

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were hospitalized in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon after an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Koreatown, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of a shooting at 2:26 p.m. in the 800 block of South Catalina Street near West Eighth Street.

The two people were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unclear.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the incident appeared to involve a man who shot his wife and himself.

No additional details were immediately available.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Comments

Leave a Reply