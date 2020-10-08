Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were hospitalized in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon after an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Koreatown, police said.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of a shooting at 2:26 p.m. in the 800 block of South Catalina Street near West Eighth Street.
The two people were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unclear.
According to a preliminary investigation, police said the incident appeared to involve a man who shot his wife and himself.
No additional details were immediately available.
