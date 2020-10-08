RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Moreno Valley man has been charged in a federal indictment in connection with a month-long robbery spree of Inland Empire pharmacies that netted a little under $5,500 in cash.

David Anthony Battle, 50, of Moreno Valley, faces eight federal charges in the robbery of pharmacies in Moreno Valley, Colton and San Bernardino.

According to the indictment, Battle robbed six pharmacies in Moreno Valley, Colton, and San Bernardino between July 6 and Aug. 4. He alleged tried to rob two other Moreno Valley pharmacies on July 10 and Aug. 10, when he was arrested before he could hold up a Walgreens Pharmacy in the 16000 block of Perris Boulevard, according to Riverside County sheriff’s officials.

In each robbery, prosecutors say Battle wore dark clothes and a medical face mask, then would pull out a handgun from his waistband after approaching the store clerk with an item for purchase. He would then demand money from the cash register be put into a bag and the clerk hand it over, according to the affidavit.

No one was hurt during any of the robberies.

Store surveillance videos and Moreno Valley’s Citywide Camera System helped officers identify Battle and his vehicle, a white Dodge Challenger, as being connected with each robbery. During his arrest, the affidavit said a black BB-gun-style pistol was found on the ground near him.

Prosecutors say the robberies netted Battle $5,453 in illicit gains, with $3,200 from a July 6 robbery of a Walgreens store in Moreno Valley.

Battle was turned over to federal custody on Aug. 23 and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned next Tuesday. If convicted as charged, Battle faces a statutory maximum sentence of 160 years in federal prison.