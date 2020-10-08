LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Animal Services is offering discounted adoption fees for its “larger breeds” of dogs through Oct. 18.
People can adopt larger-sized dogs for $25, not including license, during the Big Dog Adoption Event, LAAS officials said.
“We have a lot of amazing dogs in our centers who would make great workout partners, couch potato buddies and who can bring a lot of love into your home,” LAAS General Manager Brenda Barnette said. “Don’t rule out a larger-breed dog when looking to adopt a four-legged friend to be a part of your family.”
Those looking to adopt can begin the adoption process by visiting laanimalservices.com/adopt. People can then call 888-452-7381 with the animal ID number.
LAAS officials will then take the person’s information and schedule a pick-up appointment. People will be able to interact with the animals before selecting them.
To comply with social distancing requirements, LAAS said it will schedule adoption appointments daily at its service centers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
