(CBSLA)- Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn made it official on Thursday, Justin Herbert is the team’s starting quarterback for the rest of the 2020 season. Speaking at his weekly press conference with reporters, Lynn praised his young quarterback for the way that he has handled himself following Tyrod Taylor’s injury.

“I just like the way he has handled that situation and everything he has done afterwards,” said Lynn. “He’s shown the consistency that you look for, especially in a rookie quarterback. And he has made some pretty nice throws and some nice plays. I just think this young man is going to continue to get better. And, I know we can win with him, I believe that.”

Lynn acknowledged that even though the team has yet to win with Herbert as the starter, he is confident in the rookie. He also addressed the situation of now backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, saying that he didn’t make the decision to move on to Herbert lightly.

“We haven’t done it yet, but I do believe those wins are coming,” continued Lynn. “I’m only saying this right now because Justin is going to start Monday night in New Orleans and Justin is going to be our starting quarterback. I did not take that decision lightly because Tyrod Taylor is a veteran quarterback with a winning record in this league which is very hard to do. And he’s one of the best in the game at taking care of the football. I thought it would have been ideal for us to play this year with Tyrod Taylor as the starter and Justin could sit and learn similar to what Patrick Mahomes did in Kansas City. But, it didn’t work out that way. He got thrown in the fire, handled the situation well, and I want to see more of him.”

Lynn had previously professed a preference to have Taylor return as the starter once he healed from the punctured lung suffered after a pre-game injection gone wrong. But, the Herbert era now officially begins.

Through his first three games, Herbert has completed 72% of his passes for 931 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also added a touchdown on the ground as well. Herbert’s performances against the Chiefs and Buccaneers are particularly impressive given that those two teams rank in the Top 5 of Football Outsiders’ pass defense efficiency ratings. He’ll have another tall task ahead of him this week with a New Orleans unit that ranks just outside the Top 10 in those ratings.