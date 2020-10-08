LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the fourth time in five years, the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series after Thursday night’s 12-3 win over the San Diego Padres.
FINAL: #Dodgers 12, Padres 3 pic.twitter.com/cddVHAR8bE
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 9, 2020
Catcher Will Smith, who was 0-11 in the 2020 postseason heading into the game, went 5-for-5 against the Padres, setting a new Dodger playoff record in the process. He is also the first catcher in history with a five-hit playoff game.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith makes franchise history as L.A. completes NLDS sweep vs. Padreshttps://t.co/O4gZqO0bxt
— CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) October 9, 2020
But Smith wasn’t the only one setting records at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Third baseman Justin Turner got his 64th playoff hit, passing Steve Garvey for the most postseason hits in franchise history.
Go ahead, JT!
With his 64th playoff hit, @redturn2 passes Steve Garvey for the most postseason hits in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/LmAqTDP5vI
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 9, 2020
And, while not a record, pitcher Julio Urías had six strikeouts, one walk and 46 of 68 pitched thrown for strikes in five innings tonight. Since his debut as a 19-year-old four years ago has only made one postseason start.
Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS is scheduled for Monday against the Atlanta Braves.