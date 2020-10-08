LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, while Ventura County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 283 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 61,416 and 1,248 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the virus, 55,809 had recovered.
There were 135 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 40 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 380 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 57,203 cases and 974 deaths.
Of those who contracted the illness, 54,223 had recovered.
There were 200 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 52 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 77 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 13,224 cases. Of those who contracted the virus, 12,393 had recovered, 674 were under active quarantine and 157 had died.
There were 36 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 686,627 Riverside County residents, 665,992 San Bernardino County residents and 193,335 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.