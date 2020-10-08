ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A standoff on an Orange County Transit Authority (OCTA) bus came to an end on Thursday night hours after a possibly armed suspect refused to surrender to officials.

Deputies were dispatched to the bus in Anaheim at Katella Avenue and Anaheim Boulevard, about 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Carrie Braun.

The man allegedly got into an argument with someone on the bus, and began threatening them with a sharp object, prompting the SWAT team to respond, Braun said.

The suspect then got off the bus and onto another OCTA bus, refusing to leave and threatening deputies, officials said.

All other passengers made it off the bus without any injuries, according to Braun.

Officials tried to negotiate with the suspect to get him to exit, and activated its crisis management team to help resolve the standoff.

“After attempting to negotiate with the suspect for approximately four hours, they deployed and utilized CS gas, which is basically tear gas, to get him to exit the bus,” Braun said.

The man was still on the bus as of 8:55 p.m. but eventually got off the bus, resulting in an additional response from officials.

“Once he exited the bus, he still wasn’t complying with deputies’ commands to get on the ground, so they did deploy a canine,” Braun said.

The canine bit the suspect and the suspect surrendered. He was taken into custody by 9:30 p.m., Braun said.

At last check, deputies are processing the bus to see if the suspect was armed with a sharp object as the victim initially told deputies.

No additional details were immediately available.

