CHINO (CBSLA) – Three suspects are in custody after opening fire on a police officer following an armed carjacking in Chino early Thursday morning in which a man was critically wounded.

According to Chino police, the victim was sleeping in his car in Fontana at around 5 a.m. when he was awoken by three men who shot him in the stomach and stole his car. However, he was still able to call 911 and provide a description of the car.

A responding officer spotted the stolen car and tried to pull it over, prompting a short pursuit. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the 1400 block of Oaks Avenue in Chino, where one of the suspects opened fire on the officer, police said.

The officer did not return fire and was not wounded. Her patrol vehicle was struck twice by gunfire, Chino police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez told reporters in a briefing.

The suspects then all tried to run away. One suspect was arrested almost immediately and a second was discovered with a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“There is one suspect who attempted to commit suicide,” Jacquez said. “He suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

A third suspect was at large for several hours. Police established a perimeter and shut down several surrounding streets to try and fence him in. He was captured him around 8 a.m.

Jacquez initially said the victim in the carjacking was not hurt. However, police later confirmed that he had been shot in the stomach. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The names of the suspects and the charges they will face were not immediately released.