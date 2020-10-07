LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sarah Silverman and other comedians and actors stripped down Wednesday for a public service announcement encouraging voters to follow vote-by-mail instructions.

Silverman shared the star-studded video on Twitter with a caption saying, “We made a PSA to help you make sure your mail-in vote counts!”

We made a PSA to help you make sure your mail-in vote counts! (Said in the cadence of “or am I being obtuse”)

… Or are we “singing Imagine” https://t.co/eLYFs9uwd2 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 7, 2020

The video begins with Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Josh Gad, Sarah Silverman, and Mark Ruffalo, naked.

“I’m here to talk about voting,” a nude Chelsea Handler says.

Actress Ryan Bathe then says, “Did you know that ballots could be naked?”

“And if you don’t do exactly what I tell you, your ballot could get thrown out,” Silverman says.

The stars go on to remind voters to read and follow the instructions that come on their mail-in ballots.

“If they say to use a black pen, use a black pen,” Handler says.

The celebs also mention that in some states like Pennsylvania, voters have two envelopes they must place ballots in, otherwise, it’s called a “naked ballot.”

The video concludes with a message reminding those who plan to vote-by-mail to follow instructions carefully and to mail or drop of ballots as soon as possible.