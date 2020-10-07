LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was arrested in Northridge Tuesday night after a short pursuit came to a bizarre end when the suspect’s family tried to intervene.
The incident began in the Van Nuys area at around 11 p.m. when Los Angeles police recognized the suspect as he was driving. They tried to pull him over, prompting a seven-minute chase.
Sky2 cameras caught the suspect running several red lights and cutting a vehicle off.
Eventually, the suspect pulled into a 7-Eleven parking lot at Roscoe and Reseda boulevards. As officers were trying to arrest him, two other men in a taxicab tried to intervene. The men, with their hands up, got in between police and the suspect, before eventually getting out of the way.
Police later learned that during the pursuit, the suspect had called his family, one of whom drove a taxi, and asked them to meet him at the 7-Eleven parking lot.
The suspect was arrested and the two men, one of whom was his relative, were briefly detained and then released.
The suspect was not driving a family car, not a stolen car, police said. His name and the charges he might face were not released.