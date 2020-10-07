CHINO (CBSLA) — Thousands of dollars worth of youth football equipment stolen from Ayala Park in Chino has been recovered by police, who arrested a Pomona man in connection with the theft.
Omar Gutierrez Monroy, 36, was arrested Tuesday at his home in Pomona, where about $4,800 worth of stolen football equipment, two stolen vehicles and drug paraphernalia were found, Chino police officials said.
Police say the football gear had been stolen from a Chino Pop Warner and Cheer storage container at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., last Friday. About $7,000 in youth football equipment had been stolen.
On Monday, Chino Pop Warner and Cheer staff contacted police to report they had found some of the stolen equipment being advertised for sale online. Investigators identified Monroy as a person of interest in connection with the theft and served a search warrant at his home Tuesday.
Police say the investigation continues in an effort to locate the rest of the stolen football equipment. Anyone with information about the theft can contact Chino police Detective Chad Randall at (909) 334-3031.
Monroy is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.