SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Don’t be shocked when you can’t find anymore shock collars for sale a Petco.
The pet supply giant announced Tuesday it would stop selling shock collars, which pet owners use to curb unwanted behaviors like excessive barking or to train puppies to stay within a yard.
“Electricity may be critical to powering your microwave, but it has no role for the average pet parent training their dog,” Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said in a statement. “Shock collars have been shown to increase fear, anxiety and stress in dogs, and we believe there’s a better way – Positive Reinforcement Training.”
The decision was made in consultation with the Petco Pet Wellness Council and will include all human- and bark-activated electronic pet collars. Pet owners are instead being urged to try positive reinforcement training products and services.
Petco cited a recent study that found 70% of dog parents believed shock collars have a negative impact on their pet’s emotional or mental well-being, while 69% thought they were a cruel training method. The survey also found 59% of dog owners would rather shock themselves than use a shock collar on their dog.
In line with the change, Petco said it is also offering a free, introductory positive training class, where dogs can learn to behave without electric shocks around the neck.