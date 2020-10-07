COTO DE CAZA (CBSLA) — A 72-year-old man was stabbed multiple times Wednesday during a conflict with another man at the entrance gate of Coto De Caza, a guard-gated private community in South Orange County.
Orange County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:42 a.m. to Coto De Caza Drive and Antonio Parkway, Sgt. Dennis Breckner said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was undergoing surgery, Breckner said.
According to Breckner, a man in his mid-20s was taken into custody for questioning.
It was unclear what prompted the stabbing, but Breckner said the two do not know each other.
The names of the suspect and victim were not immediately released.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)