HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Magic Castle in Hollywood is bringing live stand-up comedy back with a drive-in experience.
The live drive-in comedy show, Magic Asphalt, is being held from October 9 to October 11 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Magic Castle parking lot located at 7001 Franklin Avenue.
The event’s lineup of comedians includes Josh Wolf, Preacher Lawson, Jamie Kennedy, Dean Delrey, Jodi Miller, Audrey Stewart, Tony Hinchcliffe, Christina Parzsitzky, Justin Martindale, Sarah Tiana, Kennelia, Erica Rhodes, Joe Praino, Josh Adam Meyers, and Justine Marino.
Tickets for the show cost $125 per vehicle and allow up to five people per car.
Food items from the Magic Castle kitchen including fried chicken sandwiches, burgers and veggie burgers are available to purchase before the event.
Cocktails, wine and beer are also available on-site and can be consumed inside vehicles.
Similar to other drive-in events, guests must remain in their cars during the show and wear a mask if they need to use the “for-emergencies-only” bathroom.
More information about the event can be found at Nighout.com.