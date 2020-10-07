Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large water main break shut down Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks early Wednesday morning.
The break occurred before 2:45 a.m. in the 13700 block of West Ventura Boulevard. The waters were so powerful they caused the road to buckle.
There was no word of any businesses being flooded.
Los Angeles Department Water and Power crews were on scene attempting to stop the water flow and initiate repairs.
Ventura Boulevard was closed between Mammoth and Matilija avenues as of 5:30 a.m.
The cause of the break was not immediately disclosed.
Google is now paying $18000 to $25000 per month for working online from home. I have joined this job 2 months ago and i have earned $20544 in my first month from this job. I can say my life is changed-completely for the better! Check it out what i do….Read More