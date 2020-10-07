LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill — who was forced to resign last year over a sex scandal — was accused of workplace abuse and harassment in a series of tweets posted to her old government Twitter account.

The tweets, allegedly posted by “former staff” Tuesday night, claimed that Hill was both a “victim and perpetrator” of abuse. The tweets also alleged that Hill “took advantage” of her employees.

“Katie took advantage of her subordinates,” the hacker tweeted. “She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics.”

Late Tuesday night, Hill responded to the tweets on her personal Twitter account.

“Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked,” she wrote. “Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there.”

The 33-year-old Hill resigned in October of 2019, just nine months into her freshman term, after allegations surfaced that she had a sexual relationship with a member of her congressional staff and a campaign staffer.

Nude photos of the Congresswoman were leaked to a British tabloid. Hill blamed her ex-husband for leaking for the photos, and when she resigned, said he had been “abusive” during their relationship.

The House voted in 2018 to prohibit sexual relationships between lawmakers and their employees. Hill was California’s first openly bisexual member of Congress.

The 25th Congressional District encompasses northern Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties and includes the city of Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Simi Valley.

In May, Republican aerospace executive Mike Garcia defeated Democrat State Assemblywoman Christy Smith in a special election to fill the seat. Smith and Garcia will again face off in November’s general election.