PLACENTIA (CBSLA) – A father and his two young daughters were found stabbed to death early Wednesday morning in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide at a home in Placentia.
The killings were reported by relatives at 12:38 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of East Swanson Avenue.
“Family members were reporting that two small children were stabbed inside the residence,” Placentia police Sgt. Bryce Angel told reporters.
Officers arrived to find two young sisters stabbed to death in the living room of the home. A man, believed to be their father, was also found dead in a grassy area across the street.
“It’s looking like this is possibly a murder-suicide, and we believe that the suspect is the father of the children,” Angel said.
There were two women in the home as well, both unhurt, who were relatives of the victims, Angel said.
The father had self-inflicted stab wounds to his body. Investigators believe he stabbed himself inside the home and then ran outside.
The names and ages of the sisters were not immediately disclosed. Investigators still do not have a motive, Angel said.
