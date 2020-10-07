NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) — A “dine in now open” sign hangs from the door of Spumoni Italian Restaurant in Newbury Park on Wednesday, as eateries in Ventura County are finally allowed to seat customers inside.

“Everybody is so happy,” said the manager, Elias Sanchez. “The employees called me and say ‘We are going to have more hours’ and also customers already called to make a reservation for this evening and this weekend too.”

Wednesday marked the first full day since Ventura County received the green light to move into the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system.

Restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, massage parlors, houses of worship, and more are now able to reopen indoor operations, with some modifications.

Kelly Valenzuela, a Newbury Park resident, said she is optimistic about the county’s tier change, but she’s still taking precautions.

“As long as we’re careful…masks, clean your hands and respectful of others…maybe start getting back out there,” she said.

But, some are still hesitant to head inside for lunch.

“I’m sure they are delighted,” said resident Steve Yost. “It happened overnight, so I’m glad for the restaurants that they are able to do it, but I’d still rather eat outside unless it’s too hot or too cold.”

Gyms, like Orangetheory Fitness, are also able to begin holding classes inside at 10% capacity and with 12 feet of distance between patrons.

“We’ve had a lot of excitement,” said Elaine Dankenbrang, head trainer. “Of course the members that are taking the outdoor workouts are like ‘What is going on? When we can come inside?’ A lot of buzz about coming in, and some are more comfortable being outdoors right now, so we’re getting both ends of it.”

To drop to the red tier, the county had to see an average case rate below 7 per 100,000 people and a testing positivity rate below 8%. As of Tuesday, the case rate is 5.5 per 100,000 people, and the test positivity rate is 3%.

“I mean I think everybody needs the normalcy, especially the kids. The little kids get some normal life back into routine,” Valenzuela said.

If Ventura County maintains this status for two more weeks, schools may be able to reopen for in-person instruction — with some restrictions — as soon as Oct. 21.