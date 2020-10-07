CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Culver City’s Economic Recovery Task Force is holding a free virtual job fair on Oct. 16.
The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., is open to anyone seeking employment or training as well as businesses seeking to hire for internships, seasonal, temporary and full-time positions.
“We are excited to partner with JVS SoCal to provide this important employment opportunity,” said Culver City Mayor Goran Eriksson. “As we adjust to a `new normal,’ it is critical that we continue our focus on the health and safety of our community, while also supporting our businesses and local workforce, to ensure our residents’ and Culver City’s long term economic recovery.”
The event is being produced as part of the city’s economic recovery efforts in collaboration with the local Chamber of Commerce, various nonprofits and the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation.
The event will be focused primarily on entry to mid-level positions and will feature opportunities with several companies offering wages between $15 and $20 per hour.
Those interested can visit Culver City’s Economic Recovery Task Force website to register and view details of the event.
Culver City businesses that are currently hiring and wish to participate should contact Elaine Warner at elaine.warner@culvercity.org or 310- 253-5777.
