LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 266 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 61,133 and 1,247 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the virus, 55,397 had recovered.
There were 135 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 38 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 301 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 56,823 cases and 967 deaths.
Of those who contracted the illness, 54,082 had recovered.
There were 186 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 50 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 82 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 13,147 cases and 157 deaths.
Of those who contracted the virus, 12,330 had recovered and 660 were under active quarantine.
There were 38 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 681,316 Riverside County residents, 660,349 San Bernardino County residents and 192,223 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.