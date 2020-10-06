Comments
PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – A woman was found dead in a car which crashed off the 710 Freeway in Paramount early Tuesday morning. Authorities are also investigating if possible shots were fired.
The crash occurred on Rosecrans Avenue off the northbound 710 Freeway at around 1:50 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
At around 2:20 a.m., CHP received a report that possible shots had been fired in the area.
A woman was found dead in the car. Her cause of death and the cause of the crash remains unclear.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were also called to the scene by around 4 a.m.
