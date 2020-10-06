LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following the recent announcement that malls can reopen indoors in Los Angeles County at limited capacity, Westfield shopping centers are set to reopen to shoppers Wednesday.
The locations reopening include:
- Westfield Culver City
- Westfield Fashion Square
- Westfield Santa Anita
- Westfield Topanga
- Westfield Valencia
The shopping centers will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Information on individual retailer and restaurant operating hours, health and safety practices, and other programs and services can be found on each center’s.
The centers will also continue to offer curbside pick-up as a convenient, safe, and easy way for guests to pick up merchandise.
Each center will follow the required local guidelines as well as those by the Centers for Disease Control and have been recently certified by Bureau Veritas, the world’s most trusted name in health and safety testing, inspection, and certification.
Sanitize on the Go stations will be available and social distancing measures, face-covering requirements, and capacity limits will be enforced.