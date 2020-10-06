VENTURA (CBSLA) – California health officials Tuesday upgraded Ventura County to the red-tier of its four-tiered coronavirus recovery roadmap.
The upgrade from purple to red was announced by California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly during his weekly coronavirus news briefing.
Under the red tier, which still categorizes the virus as “substantial,” Ventura County will be allowed to reopen restaurants, places of worship and movie theaters for indoor operations at a capacity of 25% or 100 people, whichever is less.
Ventura now joins Orange, San Diego and Riverside as the only Southern California counties in the red tier. All other Southern California counties are in purple, which categorizes the coronavirus as “widespread.”
To be upgraded from the purple tier, a county must have less than 7 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 population, and have a positivity rate of less than 8%. It must maintain those levels for 14 straight days.
As of Tuesday, Ventura County had an adjusted case rate 5.5 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 3.0%.
Ventura County has recorded 13,045 coronavirus cases and 154 deaths from the disease.