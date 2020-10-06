LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The fatal police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Texas over the weekend appeared to be what sparked a protest in downtown Los Angeles Monday night which resulted in vandalism and possibly a few arrests.

Dozens of demonstrators marched to L.A. Police Department headquarters on Main and First streets, during which windows were broken and ATMs were damaged. At one point, a smoke bomb or pyrotechnic device was set off.

Standing in the intersection outside LAPD headquarters a little before 10 p.m., the protesters also tried to tear down temporary barriers as officers in riot gear stood by.

Multiple doors and windows were boarded up early Tuesday morning because of the damage. CBSLA cameras showed several people being detained, but it’s unclear if and how many arrests were made. There were no reports of serious injury.

The group dispersed before 11 p.m.

There was no official word on exactly what the protest was for or who it was organized by. However the name “Jonathan Price” was graffitied by the protesters.

The 31-year-old Price was killed in Texas over the weekend. Price, an unarmed Black man, was shot and killed by police Saturday outside a convenience store in Wolfe City in East Texas.

The officer accused of shooting Price has been arrested on murder charges. Price’s family said he was attempting to intervene in a domestic disturbance at the time.