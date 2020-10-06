HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — After a string of last-minute delays and scrubbed missions, Hawthorne-based SpaceX successfully launched 60 internet satellites into orbit from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Tuesday.
The launch of the Starlink satellites had been repeatedly delayed, including last week when a ground sensor reading canceled the mission just 18 seconds before liftoff.
That mission was pushed to Monday morning but was scrubbed yet again due to bad weather over Cape Canaveral.
SpaceX made multiple attempts to launch the 60 Starlink satellites into orbit in mid-September, but the missions were also delayed due to bad weather generated by Hurricane Sally.
Tuesday morning’s launch was a success and the rocket lifted off around 4:30 a.m. California time. The satellites were successfully deployed as part of a growing broadband internet array.
The launch was the 13th Starlink deployment mission for SpaceX, which now has an estimated 770 of the satellites in orbit.
Initial plans for the Starlink array call for as many as 12,000 satellites, with the ultimate array topping 40,000 satellites to provide low-cost internet access in traditionally underserved areas around the world.
Tuesday’s launch marked the 43rd time SpaceX has reused a rocket booster.
