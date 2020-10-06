RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Courthouses in Riverside County will close one Friday a month starting Oct. 16 due to the state’s $54 billion deficit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Riverside Superior Court will have to close one day a month and furlough staff one Friday a month through June 2021 to help make up for a shortfall of $12 million.
On those furlough Fridays, courthouses in Corona, Hemet, Moreno Valley and Temecula will be closed. Certain services at other courthouses, like the Banning Justice Center, the Palm Springs Courthouse and Riverside’s Hall of Justice, Historic Courthouse, will be available for limited hours.
The schedule changes will be in place through June 2021. The full notice of amended hours of operation are posted on Riverside County Superior Court’s website.