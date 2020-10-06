WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — One day after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center to return to the White House, President Trump continued to downplay the risks of the coronavirus, while his doctor said the president is reporting “no symptoms” of COVID-19.

Hours after the medical team treating him for COVID-19 cautioned that he’s “not out of the woods yet,” Mr. Trump got back to the White House shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, where he took off his mask and gave a thumbs up before walking inside.

He soon tweeted a minute-long video from the balcony, saying he’d “learned so much about coronavirus” and that he might be immune to it. “One thing that’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you,” he said of COVID-19. “Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it.”

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president once again compared COVID-19 to the flu, which is much less lethal and contagious than the coronavirus. Overstating the yearly death toll from the flu, Mr. Trump said Americans “have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid.” More than 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Twitter removed the tweet from the president’s feed, saying it violated the platform’s rules about “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

