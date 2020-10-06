CANYON LAKE (CBSLA) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned in Canyon Lake in Riverside County.
Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were called out to the north area of Canyon Lake in at about 4 p.m. Sunday on the report of a drowning.
Witnesses told police that a 20-year-old man from Los Angeles had swum out to the middle of the lake from the north shore, then appeared to become distressed and went under. Other people at the scene had searched for the man, but were unable to find him.
A sheriff’s helicopter searched the lake, but the crew was unable to spot the man due to water conditions. The county’s underwater search and rescue team were called out to assist in the search, but the man’s body was ultimately found underwater.
The name of the man has not been release pending notification of his family.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Deputy Tilley #4552 at (951) 245-3300.