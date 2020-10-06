LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday revised its guidelines for breweries and wineries.

The new rules will allow those that do not have their own kitchens for food to reopen outdoors if they partner with a caterer or food truck and customers order food and alcohol in the same transaction. Diners will also have to reserve a table at least one day in advance.

The revised order comes as the health department reported 990 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 275,856 cases and 6,681 deaths.

Of the newly reported deaths, 13 people were over the age of 80, nine were between the ages of 65 and 79, five people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one person was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-one had underlying health conditions.

“While we have seen significant improvement since the summer, daily case numbers indicate COVID-19 continues to spread across L.A. County at high enough rates to limit the reopening of businesses and schools,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “If we work together to limit transmission and slow the spread of COVID-19 to 700 or less new cases per day, not only will the County move to a less restrictive tier that allows us to consider additional re-openings, we will save lives.”

Health officials also reported that 1,846 people experiencing homelessness had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 44 had died. Two people working in shelters also died of the illness.

The number of cases among Angelenos experiencing homelessness has remained far lower than what was initially expected during the early stages of the pandemic, which health officials attributed to the county’s early efforts to provide housing and a robust testing and tracing program in shelters.

As of Tuesday, there were 685 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 29% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

With testing results available for more than 2,737,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.