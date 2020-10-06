LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A total of 592 Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center, 82 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 543 have returned to work.
In July, 45-year-old Valentin Martinez, a sworn-officer, and Erica McAdoo, a 39-year-old non-sworn senior detention officer died from coronavirus complications.
As of Monday, 194 Los Angeles Fire Department employees have tested positive for the virus.
Kellogg said 14 are recovering at home in isolation, 173 have returned to work, and six are no longer quarantining but remain at home.
So far, LAFD has reported one virus-related death. A 44-year-old firefighter-paramedic, Jose J. Perez, died from coronavirus-related complications on July 25.
