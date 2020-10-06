EL SGUNDO (CBSLA) — Hundreds of pro-Armenian protesters gathered outside the Los Angeles Times building in El Segundo Tuesday evening, prompting police to close nearby streets.
In a tweet, the El Segundo Police Department announced that all eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway, between Douglas Street and Aviation Boulevard, were closed.
All eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway are closed between Douglas Street and Aviation Blvd. The public should avoid the area.
— El Segundo Police (@elsegundopd) October 7, 2020
The protesters appeared to have parked their vehicles on the eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway and took over the street in front of the building with police ensuring the group was not trying to get onto the freeway like another group did over the weekend.
This is the latest in a series of protests staged in support of Armenia as tensions escalate between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh — also known as Artsakh — a disputed territory controlled by ethnic Armenians but within the border of Azerbaijan.
Demonstrators said they were holding a peaceful protest calling for “fair coverage on Azerbaijan’s aggression toward Artsakh and Armenia.”