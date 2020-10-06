LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Commuters on the 405 Freeway were greeted with a surprise Tuesday morning – large letters spelling out “TRUMP” in the style of the Hollywood Sign.
The letters went up sometime overnight between Monday night and Tuesday morning on a hillside along the southbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass. Workers were on the scene to take down the unauthorized installation by 9 a.m., but not before at least a few commuters saw it as they zoomed down the hill.
Shawn Hugus tweeted at about 8:35 a.m. that the sign was just past Sunset Boulevard, but he didn’t take a picture because he didn’t want to get into an accident.
“The good news is that someone was climbing toward it, so I hope they’re pulling it down or covering it with red paint or blood, because he got like 200,000 people killed,” he said in a second tweet.
To the person who put up that ugly trump sign on the side of the 405:
You and your negative energy will not ruin my day boo. Enjoy it while it lasts bc he won’t☺️ #vote
— qweencurls (@jel_watts14) October 6, 2020
#CA going Red, #YUGE #TRUMP sign on the 405 by Sepulveda pass #MAGA
— AwakenLatina🇺🇸 (@nilda28790090) October 6, 2020
Los Angeles is famously liberal, but this is not the first time conservative street art has popped up and caused outrage. A conservative street artist known as Sabo last year altered billboards for the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” so it would read “Once Upon A Time in Pedowood,” and put up posters that said “The Oscars Have No Hart” after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the annual awards show after old, anti-gay tweets surfaced.
It’s not clear at this time, however, who was responsible for this incident.
No Shawn Hugus, China is responsible for every single death from COVID-19 you traitor!
Shawn Hugus is so creepy! Typical left.
agree! Why do these leftist morons think the president is responsible for a virus China started? And sent here! He closed the border as soon as he knew it was here and spreading. And then the left gets mad that he closes the border! They’re insane.
I want the sign back up! Best sign we have ever had.