LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Multinational delivery service FedEx is hiring thousands to help make deliveries across the United States.
“We’re hiring tens of thousands of positions, all across the country,” said Chris Winton, the company’s senior vice president of HR.
The company is looking to immediately fill 1,500 positions across the Los Angeles and Rialto area.
“We work in a high intensity, fast-paced environment,” said Chris Winton, the company’s senior vice president of HR. “This job requires you to load, unload, lift, and maneuver packages. But, we do it as a team, and it’s all hands on deck.”
The positions are primarily part-time. However, they still include benefits such as competitive wages, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, as well as medical, dental, and vision insurance.
“We’re excited that you will come on and join us,” Winton said.
Anyone interested can apply online.