BURBANK (CBSLA) – A man on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitive List for a double-murder out of Arkansas has been captured in Burbank.
Jory Worthen, 25, was arrested in Burbank Monday by U.S. Marshals.
Worthen has been on the run in connection with the murders his girlfriend Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Braydon which occurred back in June of 2019 in Camden, Ark.
Worthen murdered them at the home all three shared and then fled in Cannon’s Honda Accord, which was later found abandoned in Seattle, Wash.
He has been at large ever since on two counts of capital murder.
It’s unclear how U.S. Marshals traced him to Burbank. The details of his capture were not immediately confirmed.