NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Three people were detained near the campus of California State University, Northridge on Tuesday night after a short-speed pursuit.
The pursuit started in the Van Nuys area and maintained speeds of around 40 to 50 mph
Sky2 cameras caught the suspect running several red lights and cutting a vehicle off.
According to police, the driver was a possible armed robbery suspect.
Toward the end of the encounter, the suspect’s vehicle pulled into a parking lot at the corner of Roscoe and Reseda, followed by several police cars.
Another vehicle that appeared to be a taxi cab had already been in the lot and what looked to be two other occupants exited and began interacting with the driver police were pursuing.
That driver eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody, along with the two other individuals who were at the scene.
It’s unclear the relationship between the three men.
No further details were immediately released, and the pursuit concluded with no injuries reported.