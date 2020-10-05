LIVE UPDATES:Trump Remains Hospitalized Monday, White House Press Secretary McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Monday morning, making her the latest senior White House official to contract the coronavirus.

Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, speaks during a television interview outside the White House in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 2, 2020. (Getty Images)

President Trump is still hospitalized at Walter Reed Military Medical Center with COVID-19.

McEnany spoke with reporters at the White House without a mask as recently as Sunday night.

Comments (3)
  2. Joe says:
    October 5, 2020 at 10:30 am

    It was only a matter of time…

    Reply

