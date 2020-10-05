Comments (3)
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Monday morning, making her the latest senior White House official to contract the coronavirus.
President Trump is still hospitalized at Walter Reed Military Medical Center with COVID-19.
McEnany spoke with reporters at the White House without a mask as recently as Sunday night.
It was only a matter of time…